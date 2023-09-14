Netflix's Wednesday Season 2: All You Need To Know
14 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The story follows Wednesday Addam's life as a student when she tries to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that involves her parents.
The first season turned out to be a huge hit and the fans are eagerly waiting for the 2nd season to be aired soon.
Release Date: Wednesday Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2024.
Expected Plot: While exploring their new-found friendship, Wednesday and Bianca will find themselves on a journey of self-discovery and fight off new evils.
Cast: The story will feature Ortega, Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay) as the centre of the show.
Trailer: The trailer of 2nd season is expected to hit the screen soon but the official date is yet to be announced.
If you are interested in horror comedies like Wednesday, you can check out You The Order, Legacies, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
