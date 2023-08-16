Netflix's Wednesday Top 10 Wednesday Addams Quotes
1. If You Hear Me Screaming Bloody Murder. There's A Good Chance I'm Enjoying Myself
2. There's Nothing Quite Like The Feeling Of Being Proven Right.
3. I Find Social Media To Be A Soul-Sucking Void Of Meaningless Affirmation.
4. It's Amateurs Like You Who Give Kidnapping A Bad Name!
5. Whoever Invented High Heels Clearly Had a Side Hustle as a Torturer
6. I Have Great Admiration for Well-Executed Revenge Plots
7. I Like Being an Island. A Well-Fortified One Surrounded by Sharks
8. Use the Words ‘Little’ and ‘Girl’ to Address Me Again and I Can’t Guarantee Your Safety
9. “I know I’m stubborn, single-minded, and obsessive. But those are all traits of great writers… And serial killers.”
10. “If he breaks your heart, I’ll nail gun his.”
