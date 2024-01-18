Nevertheless to Love Alarm, Top 6 Romantic Korean Dramas to Enjoy on Netflix

18 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Nevertheless: This is one of the most complicated series which revolves around a man who likes a woman but is not ready for commitment or to get a tag of relationships.

Crash Landing on You: The series is about a paragliding mishap which leads to a beautiful love story.

Love Alaram: The series is about an app which glows or rings every time you come near to a person who loves you.

Crash Course in Romance: It's about a woman who looks for private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor's class.

Cinderella and The Four Knights: A woman can fund her college by overseeing three challenging grandsons of a wealthy man. However, she is not allowed to fall in love with him.

Romance is A Bonus Book: Youngest editor-in-chief at a publishing firm, a talented writer gets entangled in the struggles of a former copywriter seeking employment.

