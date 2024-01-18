Nevertheless to Love Alarm, Top 6 Romantic Korean Dramas to Enjoy on Netflix
18 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Nevertheless: This is one of the most complicated series which revolves around a man who likes a woman but is not ready for commitment or to get a tag of relationships.
Crash Landing on You: The series is about a paragliding mishap which leads to a beautiful love story.
Love Alaram: The series is about an app which glows or rings every time you come near to a person who loves you.
Crash Course in Romance: It's about a woman who looks for private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor's class.
Cinderella and The Four Knights: A woman can fund her college by overseeing three challenging grandsons of a wealthy man. However, she is not allowed to fall in love with him.
Romance is A Bonus Book: Youngest editor-in-chief at a publishing firm, a talented writer gets entangled in the struggles of a former copywriter seeking employment.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aspirant to Kota Factory, 6 Must-Watch Motivational Series