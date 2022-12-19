Nora Fatehi was one of the artistes who performed at the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Nora Fatehi was the first Indian actress who performed at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony.
Nora Fatehi joins other renowned artistes on the world stage to perform at FIFA World Cup Qatar closing ceremony.
