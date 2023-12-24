Nora Fatehi Is Beautiful Beyond Words In Pristine White Sheer Saree
24 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
The sheer expanse of Nora Fatehi's white saree was adorned with tone-on-tone embroidery in striking patterns
Nora Fatehi wore sequin and pearl embellishments that added a dash of glam
Nora Fatehi's saree and blouse are completely swathed in embellishments
Nora Fatehi sported a gorgeous necklace bejeweled with diamonds.
Nora Fatehi's kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy nude lips and defined brows completed her ethnic glam.
