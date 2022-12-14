Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez before a Delhi court for allegedly defaming her by “unfairly dragging” her name into a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar, her lawyer said.
Nora Fatehi's lawyer Vikram Chauhan said that Jacqueline Fernandez is her rival in the business and she's constantly trying to tarnish her image. The hearing will take place on December 19.
Nora Fatehi alleged that many media organisation circulated the statement made by Jacqueline in 'bad faith' to defame her.
Nora alleged that Jacqueline's claim that she received gifts from conman Chandrashekhar is not true.
Nora's lawyer claimed that she has never spoken to Chandrashekhar except one time when his wife Leena made her speak to him on speaker for an event in Chennai.
"At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekhar,” Fatehi has said in the complaint.
Nora Fatehi also denied she had received a luxury car from Chandrashekhar and said it was part payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Chandrashekhar had approached for directing a movie.
This case, though personal, is linked to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case in which both Jacqueline and Nora are being questioned.
Jacqueline Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet in the case.
