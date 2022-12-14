Nora Fatehi vs Jacqueline Fernandez: Full Case Explained 

Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez before a Delhi court for allegedly defaming her by “unfairly dragging” her name into a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar, her lawyer said.

Why are Nora Fatehi And Jacqueline Fernandez Fighting? 

Nora Fatehi's lawyer Vikram Chauhan said that Jacqueline Fernandez is her rival in the business and she's constantly trying to tarnish her image. The hearing will take place on December 19.

Nora Fatehi Accuses Jacqueline Fernandez of Defaming Her

Nora Fatehi alleged that many media organisation circulated the statement made by Jacqueline in 'bad faith' to defame her. 

Nora vs Jacqueline Linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Nora alleged that Jacqueline's claim that she received gifts from conman Chandrashekhar is not true. 

Nora Fatehi Says 'Never Spoken to Chandrashekhar' 

Nora's lawyer claimed that she has never spoken to Chandrashekhar except one time when his wife Leena made her speak to him on speaker for an event in Chennai. 

Nora Fatehi Accepts Taking 'Gucci Bag And iPhone' From Leena 

"At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekhar,” Fatehi has said in the complaint.

Nora Fatehi Denies Taking Luxury Car From Sukesh Chandrashekhar 

Nora Fatehi also denied she had received a luxury car from Chandrashekhar and said it was part payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Chandrashekhar had approached for directing a movie.

Nora And Jacqueline Involved in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering Case 

This case, though personal, is linked to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case in which both Jacqueline and Nora are being questioned. 

Jacqueline Fernandez is Accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet in the case.

