Not Just Alia Bhatt, 11 Actresses Who Can Play Sita on-screen
08 Jun, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Amrita Rao could be one of the most perfect picks for the role. What do you think?
After playing Devasena in Baahubali, Anushka Shetty seems perfect to play Sita on-screen.
Even though she is no longer working in the movies, she would have done full justice to the role of Sita.
Deepika Padukone is definitely one of the best faces in the industry to play the role of Sita.
Dia Mirza would look absolutely graceful as Sita on-screen.
Kangana Ranaut is one of the best choices to play the role of Sita, and she's already on it.
Keerthy Suresh is a fabulously talented actress who can fit any character.
Sai Pallavi has the grace and maturity to play the role.
Nayanthara would look good playing Sita on-screen: Yami Gautam
Mrunal Thakur has impressed with her performance in Sita Ramam. She would look good as Sita.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli's Gurgaon Bungalow Tour | IN PICS