Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh Look Cute Together

Check out these super cute pictures of Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

13 Dec, 2022

Vineeta Kumar

Riteish And Genelia Make a Solid Bollywood Couple

Riteish and Genelia look tremendously gorgeous together as they launch the trailer of their film.

13 Dec, 2022

Genelia D'Souza in Rs 14,800 Saree

Genelia D'Souza looks radiant in her Chanderi silk saree worth Rs 14,800.

13 Dec, 2022

Riteish And Genelia Make Stylish Couple

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza look absolutely styling in a yellow and blue combo.

13 Dec, 2022

Super Cute Pictures of Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh launch the trailer of their Marathi film 'Ved'.

13 Dec, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh Kisses Genelia at Trailer Launch

Riteish Deshmukh showers her wife Genelia D'Souza with love at the trailer launch.

13 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Actress Kamna Pathak Aka Rajesh Marries Sandeep Shridhar

 Find Out More