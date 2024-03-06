Sizzle and Groove as OG Sophie Choudry is back with her latest drop 'Lips': An Electrifying Music Marvel
Following the immense success of her last hit "Gori Hai," Sophie is all set to steal hearts once more with her mesmerizing presence in her latest music video, "Lips.”
Radiating boss lady vibes she sizzles on the screen with her powerful and irresistible allure, leaving hearts racing and pulses pounding with desire.
This electrifying music video is presented under the label of SAREGAMA, promising an unforgettable auditory and visual experience.
"Lips" promises to be a visual spectacle, meticulously choreographed by the brilliant Ruel Dausan Varindani, the man behind the blockbusters Jugnu, tere vaaste and more.
Under the direction of Ajay and Lovel, featuring alongside the OG Sophie Choudry is the extremely handsome actor and supermodel Freddy Daruwala and their chemistry is truly sizzling.
The music, crafted by young, incredible talent Raahi, and lyrics penned by the talented Ardaas, create an irresistible melody that will echo in your mind long after the final notes.
As the anticipation mounts for its release, Sophie is truly excited for the song
