Omkar Prasad Nayyar: 7 Most Iconic Songs By Melody Master
16 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan- This peppy and patriotic song by OP Nayyar captures the spirit of Bombay.
Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu- This energetic track was composed by Nayyar and it was a big hit!
Babuji Dheere Chalna- This song gained a lot of popularity among fans in the 19th century and features the importance of taking your relationship slow.
Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar- OP Nayyar brought life to this romantic track. This song is from the movie Aar Paar.
Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar- This song from C I D (1956), witnesses the magic of OP Nayyar’s timeless music.
Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Legaya- This song from the film Phagun is still liked by many people. The duo of OP Nayyar and Asha Bhosle had done wonders while creating the track.
Aao Huzoor Tum Ko- This track was composed by OP Nayyar from the film Kismat. The movie was released in 1969 and its song featured Babita, Shetty, Jagdish Raj, Vishwajeet, and Helen.
