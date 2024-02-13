One Punch Man to Death Note: 7 Interesting Anime Series For Beginners
One Punch Man- The tale of Saitama, a hero who fights for the thrill of it and has the ability to vanquish his foes with just one blow.
My Hero Academia- A young boy who looks up to superheroes joins a renowned hero school and discovers the true essence of being a hero when he is bestowed with his own powers by the mightiest superhero.
Mob Psycho 100- A middle school boy with psychic abilities attempts to maintain a regular life while managing his increasingly powerful skills, despite frequently finding himself in trouble.
Haikyuu- Motivated to emulate the star player known as "the small giant" in the volleyball championship, Shoyo decides to join his school's volleyball club.
Death Note- A clever high school student embarks on a covert mission to rid the world of criminals after stumbling upon a notebook with the power to fatally harm anyone whose name is inscribed within its pages.
Attack On Titan- Following the destruction of his hometown and the trauma he experienced, a young Eren Jaeger makes a vow to rid the earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have pushed humanity to the edge of extinction.
Assassination Classroom- A formidable being declares that Earth will be destroyed by him within a year, but he presents humanity with an opportunity by taking on the role of a homeroom teacher. In this capacity, he educates his students on how to defeat him. Thus, commences a classroom dedicated to assassination.
