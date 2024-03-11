Oppenheimer To Past Lives: 7 Oscar-Nominated Films To Watch On OTT Platform
American Fiction- The film revolves around the narrative of a novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Past Lives- The film is about Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends who reunite after 20 years. The film is available on Lionsgate Play.
Poor Things- The film is a tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter who is brought back to life by a scientist. This film can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Barbie- The film is currently available on Jio Cinema Premium, Apple TV+, and can be rented on Amazon Prime.
Killers of the Flower Moon- The narrative revolves around when oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma, the people of Osage are taken down one by one. The film can be viewed on Apple TV+.
Maestro- The film is about the relationship between conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. It can be viewed on Netflix.
Oppenheimer- The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer can be viewed on Jio Cinema Premium, Apple TV+, and can be rented on Amazon Prime.
