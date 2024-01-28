Orry in Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

28 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Orry has entered the Bigg Boss 17 Finale with a bang.

Orry looks enticing in a bright yellow blazer-pants set.

Orry’s outfit features a vibrant printed pattern that looks just WOW!

Orry makes a statement in his yellow suit paired with black gloves.

His sleek hairstyle compliments his face cut and his personality.

Orry surely is a fashion icon, the influencer styles his whole outfit with a pair of gold earrings and a chain.

