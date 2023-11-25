Orry's 7 MOST Controversial Hand Pose Pics With Bollywood Celebs
Orry recreates his iconic hand pose with almost every Bollywood celeb, including Deepika, Kareena, Alia, Janhvi, Ananya, and others.
Orry struck his classic hand pose with Deepika Padukone at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash.
Orry also struck a close hand pose with Kareena Kapoor at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash.
Orry's forever classic photo with the hand pose on Alia Bhatt went viral on social media.
Varun Dhawan flashed his smile as Orry posed with his hands on the actor's chest.
Orry also posed with Nita Ambani with his iconic hand pose.
Karan Johar holds Orry close as the social media sensation keeps his hand on KJo's chest.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood's Most Controversial Marriages