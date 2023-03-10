Oscars 2023 Winners Prediction List: 10 Leading Nominees Expected to Rule 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: A glimpse at the ten most predicated winners at the 95th Academy Awards.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is being speculated as the winner in the Best Animated Feature category.
Volker Bertelmann is being considered the deserving winner in the Best Original Score category.
Sarah Polley is being considered the deserving winner in the Best Adapted screenplay category.
Ke Huy Quan is being considered the possible winner in the Best Supporting Actress category for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Jamie Lee Curtis is being considered the possible winner in the Best Supporting Actor category for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is considered the possible winner in the Best Picture category.
Michelle Yeoh is considered as the deserving winner in the Best Actress category for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert are considered ther deserving winners in the Best Director category.
Branden Fraser is being considered the deserving winner in the Best Actor category for his performance in The Whale.
The song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR composed by MM Keeravani is making all the noise as the possible winner in the Best Original Song category.
