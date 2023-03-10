Oscars 2023 Winners Prediction List: 10 Leading Nominees Expected to Rule 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: A glimpse at the ten most predicated winners at the 95th Academy Awards.

Anurag Singh Bohra

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is being speculated as the winner in the Best Animated Feature category.

All Quiet On The Western Front

Volker Bertelmann is being considered the deserving winner in the Best Original Score category.

Women Talking

Sarah Polley is being considered the deserving winner in the Best Adapted screenplay category.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan is being considered the possible winner in the Best Supporting Actress category for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis is being considered the possible winner in the Best Supporting Actor category for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is considered the possible winner in the Best Picture category.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh is considered as the deserving winner in the Best Actress category for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert are considered ther deserving winners in the Best Director category.

The Whale

Branden Fraser is being considered the deserving winner in the Best Actor category for his performance in The Whale.

RRR

The song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR composed by MM Keeravani is making all the noise as the possible winner in the Best Original Song category.

