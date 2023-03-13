India Shines At Oscars

13 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

'The Elephant Whisperers' Wins Best Documentary Short Category

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga gleam as their short documentary becomes first Indian production to win at Oscars

13 Mar, 2023

Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song At Oscars 2023

The music was written by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose.

13 Mar, 2023

Guneet Monga Shines In Pink Banarasi

Emotional and proud, Monga credited her Guruji and family for the historic win.

13 Mar, 2023

India's 'Naatu Naatu' Takes On The Musical World

The music composers received a standing ovation after 'RRR' 's Naatu Naatu song won the 95th Academy award.

13 Mar, 2023

Musical spotlight brought back at Oscars

“Naatu Naatu” is one of the most memorable sequences from the the Telegu-language action epic “RRR” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

13 Mar, 2023

Naatu Naatu For The Win!

Keeravaani won best original song for his cheerful and energetic anthem “Naatu Naatu” from the film “RRR.”

13 Mar, 2023

Naatu Naatu Pumps Up The Stage

Introduced proudly by Indian actress Deepika Padukone, the power packed performance received a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards.

13 Mar, 2023

'RRR' Actor Ram Charan Arrives With Sheer Elegance

Ram Charan arrives at the champagne coloured Oscar's carpet with his wife Upasana Kamineni exuding Indian elegance and charm.

13 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Cool Facts About Space That Will Rock Your World

 Find Out More