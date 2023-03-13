13 Mar, 2023
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga gleam as their short documentary becomes first Indian production to win at Oscars
The music was written by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose.
Emotional and proud, Monga credited her Guruji and family for the historic win.
The music composers received a standing ovation after 'RRR' 's Naatu Naatu song won the 95th Academy award.
“Naatu Naatu” is one of the most memorable sequences from the the Telegu-language action epic “RRR” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.
Keeravaani won best original song for his cheerful and energetic anthem “Naatu Naatu” from the film “RRR.”
Introduced proudly by Indian actress Deepika Padukone, the power packed performance received a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards.
Ram Charan arrives at the champagne coloured Oscar's carpet with his wife Upasana Kamineni exuding Indian elegance and charm.
