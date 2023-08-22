OTT is now offering 10 previously banned movies.
22 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The movie Black Friday, which was denied a theatrical distribution, is now viewable on an OTT site.
Angry Indian Goddesses was not forcibly removed from theatres, but the Censor Board did remove many significant portions of the movie.
The movie drew comparisons between Sanjay and Indira Gandhi's lives. Not only was the movie ‘Kissa Kursi ka’ refused to release, but the film reels were also taken.
The Censor Board did not approve the release of the award-winning movie ‘Fire’, despite it being seen by audiences all over the world.
The Loev movie, which is about a gay couple's love life, was not allowed to have theatrical distribution. It was made available via an OTT platform.
India outlawed the movie ‘Gandu’ because of, among other things, its coarse language, nudity, and fellatio.
The narrative of a youngster who gets lost during the riots in Gujarat serves as the basis for the ‘Parzania’ movie. The Censor Board prohibited the film's release.
A Kashmiri child is denied the opportunity to practice with international football teams because his father was a member of the Indian military. Now available on YouTube.
The movie included a lesbian coupling and a terrorism theme. The Unfreedom movie, which was outlawed in theatres, is now accessible via an OTT site.
Following protests by Hindu devoted believers, the movie ‘Water’ was outlawed in India. It's currently accessible on YouTube.
