Oye Jassie to Shake It Up, Hindi Version of Popular Disney Show
13 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
In the early 200s in India, several series of Disney which are basically adapted from American series.
The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir: The show is based on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
Shake it Up: The show is about two best friends who aspire to become professional dancers.
Palak Pe Jhalak: The series is an adaptation of 'That's So Raven'
Oye Jassie: The show is an OG Disney series 'Jessie.'
Best of Luck Nikki: The show is adapted from Good Luck Charlie.
