Padmaavat to Guzaarish, Movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Watch

01 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Raan Leela (2013): Released in 2013, another SLB movie features Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Black (2005): The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji in lead roles.

Guzaarish (2010): Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated the audience with their performance in the film.

Bajirao Mastani (2015): One of the adored films of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has to be Bajirao Mastani.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022): The movie features Alia Bhatt in the lead role, and it was a massive hit among the audience.

Padmaavat (2018): The movie features Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

