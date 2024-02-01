Padmaavat to Guzaarish, Movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Watch
01 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Raan Leela (2013): Released in 2013, another SLB movie features Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in the lead role.
Black (2005): The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji in lead roles.
Guzaarish (2010): Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated the audience with their performance in the film.
Bajirao Mastani (2015): One of the adored films of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has to be Bajirao Mastani.
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022): The movie features Alia Bhatt in the lead role, and it was a massive hit among the audience.
Padmaavat (2018): The movie features Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hero to Yudh, Action Movies of Jackie Shroff to Enjoy