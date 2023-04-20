Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in 1970 in a religious ceremony.
Pamela and Yash Chopra have two sons - director Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.
Pamela Chopra's younger song Uday starred in several YRF films like Dhoom, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hain, and Mohabbatein, among others.
Rani Mukerji is Aditya's wife and Pamela Chopra's daughter-in-law.
Pamela Chopra revealed that her daughter-in-law and superstar Rani Mukerji is the 'Best Wife' for her son Aditya Chopra.
Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra tied the knot in an arranged marriage after their two quick meetings in Delhi.
