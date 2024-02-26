Pankaj Udhas Love Story With Neighbour-Turned-Wife Farida

26 Feb, 2024

Vineeta Kumar

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas had a love marriage with his wife Farida Udhas.

Pankaj and Farida were neighbours when they fell in love with each other.

Because of their inter-faith relationship, their families were not happy with their decision.

However, Pankaj always wanted to have a cordial family relationship and he never agreed to marry Farida without the family's permission.

Pankaj and Farida got married later, with their parents' approval, and had two daughters - Nayaab and Reva.

Pankaj Udhas was a doting husband. He would share social media posts about his wife.

Farida would also accompany him to his events and concerts. She was a constant support throughout his musical journey.

