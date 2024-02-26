Pankaj Udhas Love Story With Neighbour-Turned-Wife Farida
26 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas had a love marriage with his wife Farida Udhas.
Pankaj and Farida were neighbours when they fell in love with each other.
Because of their inter-faith relationship, their families were not happy with their decision.
However, Pankaj always wanted to have a cordial family relationship and he never agreed to marry Farida without the family's permission.
Pankaj and Farida got married later, with their parents' approval, and had two daughters - Nayaab and Reva.
Pankaj Udhas was a doting husband. He would share social media posts about his wife.
Farida would also accompany him to his events and concerts. She was a constant support throughout his musical journey.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Late Singer Pankaj Udhas' Unseen Family PICS