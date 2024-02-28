Pari to Phoonk, Spooky Thriller Films To Watch Before Shaitaan
28 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Tumbbad: The movie is a fantasy horror film that revolves around a cursed village.
Raat: The movie features Revathy in the lead role, and the film is about a family who is terrorised by supernatural activities.
Phoonk: The movie is helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, and the storyline is about a sceptical man who hires a tantrik to protect his family.
Pari: Anushka Sharma's film is about a man who encounters a mysterious woman, who has a dark past.
EK Thi Daayan: The movie is helmed by Kannan Iyer and features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.
Bulbbul: Featuring Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose in the lead, the movie revolves around a young bride haunted by supernatural activities.
