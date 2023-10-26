Parineeti Chopra Shines Brighter Than Sun in 10 Haldi Pics

26 Oct, 2023

Tanya Garg

Parineeti Chopra radiates an unreal glow in a bright yellow suit set.

Inside Parineeti Chopra's traditional choora ceremony

Parineeti Chopra's chooras were covered in a beautiful pink cloth that were engraved with bride and groom's initials.

Parineeti Chopra exudes an unreal glow in a yellow suit, odhini and matching jewellery.

Parineeti Chopra flaunts the biggest smile as she performs the kaleera ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra shares a glimpse of her custom-made choora.

Meet Parineeti Chopra's happy-go-lucky family!

Parineeti Chopra shares a heartwarming moment with her brothers as they tie chooras.

Parineeti Chopra flaunts her cool bride avatar in sunglasses.

