Parineeti Chopra Shines Brighter Than Sun in 10 Haldi Pics
Parineeti Chopra radiates an unreal glow in a bright yellow suit set.
Inside Parineeti Chopra's traditional choora ceremony
Parineeti Chopra's chooras were covered in a beautiful pink cloth that were engraved with bride and groom's initials.
Parineeti Chopra exudes an unreal glow in a yellow suit, odhini and matching jewellery.
Parineeti Chopra flaunts the biggest smile as she performs the kaleera ceremony.
Parineeti Chopra shares a glimpse of her custom-made choora.
Meet Parineeti Chopra's happy-go-lucky family!
Parineeti Chopra shares a heartwarming moment with her brothers as they tie chooras.
Parineeti Chopra flaunts her cool bride avatar in sunglasses.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Short Films That Will Help You Get Through This Weekend