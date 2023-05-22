Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share a happy moment at their engagement.
22 May, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha look adorable together as they pose with their family.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose with their big family at the engagement.
Parineeti Chopra bonds with her mother-in-law aka Raghav Chadha's mom in an unseen picture from her engagement.
Priyanka Chopra welcomes brother-in-law Raghav Chadha into family with a formal Tilak.
Parineeti Chopra's Unseen Engagement Pics With Raghav Chadha And His Family
Parineeti Chopra and her family dance at their engagement in Delhi.
Parineeti Chopra dances her heart out in this stunning picture from her engagement.
Parineeti Chopra hugs Raghav Chadha tightly in this mushy picture from engagement.
