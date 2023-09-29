Parineeti Chopra's Weight Loss Secret

29 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Parineeti Chopra lost weight by following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and having a positive mindset.

Brown bread with butter and two egg whites with a glass of milk or juice for breakfast.

Brown rice, dal, and roti for lunch, along with some steamed greens and a simple salad.

Roti, a dinner high in fiber, low in oil, and full of pulses, is eaten two hours before night.

