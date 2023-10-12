New pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities have been shared on social media
Parineeti Chopra chose a pink cape set for the Haldi ceremony, while Raghav wore an ivory-kurta pyjama set.
Parineeti and Raghav were seen performing pooja rituals together.
Parineeti completed her look with light makeup, earrings and a stone-studded matha pathi.
The couple got hitched at Leela Palace, Udaipur on September 24.
Several photos were shared by Parineeti on her instagram as she was having the time of her life with friends and family.
