Pathaan to Raazi, 6 Bollywood Spy Movies to Enjoy on Amazon Prime
12 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Agent Vinod: Sriram Raghavan Spy action thrilled featured Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.
Pathaan: Released in 2023, Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie turned out to be a hit among the audience.
Vishwaroopam: The film is helmed by Kamal Haasan, and it is about the identity of a Kathak dancer which was revealed after his wife sets an investigator behind him.
D-Day: The film is co-written and helmed by Nikkhil Advani and features Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.
Tiger Zinda Hai: Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the movie is about a daring mission aiming to rescue nurses stuck in Iraq.
Raazi: Alia Bhatt's movie is based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel called Calling Sehmat.
