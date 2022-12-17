Pathaan to Tehran: Bollywood's Upcoming Spy Films in 2023

A glimpse at Bollywood upcoming spy movies releasing in 2023.

Anurag Singh Bohra

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra plays an Indian RAW agent in Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller releasing on January 19, 2023.

Pathaan

Siddharth Anand's spy-thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham releases on January 25, 2023.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer spy-thriller will be releasing on November 2023.

Tehran

The spy thriller stars John Abraham and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.

Prabhas-Siddharth Anand's Untitled Film

According to multiple media reports Prabhas will be shooting for a spy thriller with the Pathaan director in 2023.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan's yet-to-be announced War 2 is speculated to be a part of YRF's spy universe.

