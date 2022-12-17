Pathaan to Tehran: Bollywood's Upcoming Spy Films in 2023

A glimpse at Bollywood upcoming spy movies releasing in 2023.
Sidharth Malhotra plays an Indian RAW agent in Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller releasing on January 19, 2023.
Siddharth Anand's spy-thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham releases on January 25, 2023.
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer spy-thriller will be releasing on November 2023.
The spy thriller stars John Abraham and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.
According to multiple media reports Prabhas will be shooting for a spy thriller with the Pathaan director in 2023.
Hrithik Roshan's yet-to-be announced War 2 is speculated to be a part of YRF's spy universe.
