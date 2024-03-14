Pawan Kalyan Education Qualification
14 Mar, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Pawan kalyan's education qualification is intermediate, but it's just a certificate.
Pawan Kalyan went to St Joseph’s English Medium High school, Dargamitta, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.
Kalyan was born on 2 September in 1968 or 1971 to Konidela Venkata Rao and Anjana Devi in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh.
Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu.
Pawan was awarded "Pawan" during one of his public martial arts presentations.
Pawan Kalyan holds a black belt in karate.
Pawan Kalyan is also the uncle of actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Arjun.
