Pawan Singh Net Worth Revealed as Bhojpuri Star Enters Politics
13 Mar, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is all set to enter politics.
Pawan Singh announced that he will be contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Asamsol in West Bengal.
The actor and singer is not just a popular star but also a very influential name in the Bhojpuri film industry.
Pawan Singh reportedly enjoys a net worth of around $6 to $8 million which is about Rs 50-70 crore.
The major part of his net worth comes from brand endorsements, music royalties and movie revenues.
Pawan Singh is one of the highest-paid actors in the Bhojpuri and Bangla film industries and this popularity is going to help him during the Lok Sabha elections.
Pawan Singh originally belongs from Jokahari, Bihar and has had his own struggles to make it big in the industry.
