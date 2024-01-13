Phantom to Dhoom 3, Top Action Movies of Katrina Kaif
13 Jan, 2024
Phantom: Daniyal, a shamed Indian soldier, and Nawaz, employed by an American security agency, encounter numerous challenges and hardships on a perilous mission to eliminate the terrorists of 26/11.
Dhoom 3: Sahir, a circus performer, steals from a corrupt Chicago bank to avenge his father's death.
Bang Bang: Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie features Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
Thugs of Hindostan: Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Ek Tha Tiger: Released in 2012, the movie features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie is helmed by Kabir Khan.
Sooryavanshi: Faced with the imminent danger of a terrorist strike in Mumbai, ATS chief Sooryavanshi initiates a mission to track down 600 kgs of misplaced RDX and apprehend the conspirators behind the threat.
