Piku to Don, Iconic Movies of Amitabh Bachchan to Watch as He Completes 55 Years in Bollywood
17 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sholay: Ex-convicts Jai and Veeru are enlisted by retired policeman Thakur Baldev Singh to capture notorious dacoit, Gabbar Singh, wreaking havoc in Ramgarh village.
Don: Wanted criminal Don dies in a police chase. Vijay, his doppelgänger, steps in, delving into Don's illicit deeds.
Paa: Roles in this film were reversed as Abhishek Bachchan became a father and Big B portrayed his son.
Mohabbatein: Another Big B's iconic film is Mohabbatein which features Amitabh, SRK and Aishwarya in lead roles.
Piku: The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie is a must-watch.
Pink: Minal and friends file an FIR against a politician's nephew for molestation. When the case is rigged, retired lawyer Deepak aids their fight.
