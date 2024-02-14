Pink to Fighter, Movies Which Leaves A Strong Message in Audience

14 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

The Kerala Story: The film is the story of a Hindu girl who gets entangled in the realities of religious terrorism.

The Vaccine War: The film is dedicated to all the doctors, and scientists who did their best to fight Covid-19.

The Kashmir Files: The movie shows the situation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

Pink: Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, the movie talks about the thinking of society towards women and their consent.

Fighter: The movie is about IAF aviators who come together and form Air Dragons.

Bhakshak: The film is about a female journalist who uncovers the matter of child abuse in a small orphanage.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Magical Movies For Harry Potter Fans to Watch

 Find Out More