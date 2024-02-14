Pink to Fighter, Movies Which Leaves A Strong Message in Audience
14 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The Kerala Story: The film is the story of a Hindu girl who gets entangled in the realities of religious terrorism.
The Vaccine War: The film is dedicated to all the doctors, and scientists who did their best to fight Covid-19.
The Kashmir Files: The movie shows the situation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.
Pink: Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, the movie talks about the thinking of society towards women and their consent.
Fighter: The movie is about IAF aviators who come together and form Air Dragons.
Bhakshak: The film is about a female journalist who uncovers the matter of child abuse in a small orphanage.
