Pink to Soorma, Top Inspiring Movies of Taapsee Pannu
20 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Saand Ki Aankh: Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie features Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.
Rashmi Rocket: Small-town girl excels as national athlete but faces gender test, disrupting her success.
Pink: Minal and friends seek justice after her assault; facing a rigged case, retired lawyer Deepak aids their fight for justice.
Thappad: The movie is about how a domestic violence case destroys a house.
Soorma: Sandeep, hockey player, paralyzed by accidental gunshot, strives for comeback, leads India to triumph.
Shabaash Mithu: The movie is about a young cricketer Mithali Raj and it is helmed by Srijit Mukherji.
