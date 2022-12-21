Pooja Hegde continues her retro charm as she promotes Cirkus.
21 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde dresses from head-to-toe in blue separates.
21 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde continues to promote her upcoming movie Cirkus in a blue denim with checkered blazer and crop top.
21 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde wears a cropped blouse with a matching blazer and denim.
21 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde looks simple and easy-breezy in her denim look with checkered blazer.
21 Dec, 2022
Pooja Hegde dressed up formally and looked chic in denim with blazer.
21 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!