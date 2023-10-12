Pooja Hegde's 10 Pictures That Are Taking Over The Internet- In Pics
Pooja Hegde is serving looks in this yellow embroidered saree, paired with statement jhumkas.
Pooja Hegde made a statement with this pastel green saree on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The actress looks dapper in this embellished coat and sharara set, paired with a layered diamond necklace.
Pooja Hegde dons this statement double-buttoned pink blazer for an interview with the Lifestyle Asia magazine.
The actress styled this blue traditional ensemble for the Raksha Bandhan celebration.
With this pink ruched dress paired with silver heels, believe it when we say that there's a new Barbie in town.
The actress looks ethereal in this white ruched dress with flower detailing around the neckline.
This lavender coloured lehenga by Seema Gujral looks nothing less than stunning on the actress.
Posing for Khush Wedding Magazine, Pooja looks ravishing in this pink saree by Seema Gujral.
The actress looks stunning in this Raine Printed Tiered Mini Dress by Forever New.
