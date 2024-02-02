Poonam Pandey's Education Qualification
Poonam Pandey is an Indian model and actress known for her trendy roles sultry photoshoots and bold statements
Poonam Pandey completed her schooling at Little Flower School, Vartak Nagar, Mumbai
Poonam Pandey went to the University of Mumbai to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Sociology & Event Management
Poonam Pandey passed her SSC, Class 10 exam from Maharashtra Board
Poonam Pandey passed her HSC, class 12 exam from Maharashtra Board
Poonam Pandey started her career as a model. She did tons of photoshoots and featured on the cover page of some magazines.
Poonam Pandey tragically passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. May her soul rest in peace.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Unknown Facts About Poonam Pandey