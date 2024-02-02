Poonam Pandey's Education Qualification

02 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Poonam Pandey is an Indian model and actress known for her trendy roles sultry photoshoots and bold statements

Poonam Pandey completed her schooling at Little Flower School, Vartak Nagar, Mumbai

Poonam Pandey went to the University of Mumbai to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Sociology & Event Management

Poonam Pandey passed her SSC, Class 10 exam from Maharashtra Board

Poonam Pandey passed her HSC, class 12 exam from Maharashtra Board

Poonam Pandey started her career as a model. She did tons of photoshoots and featured on the cover page of some magazines.

Poonam Pandey tragically passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. May her soul rest in peace.

