Prakash Jha’s 7 Blockbuster Movies To Watch
27 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Apaharan- A senior police inspector named Rudra is risking his personal life to apprehend a wanted criminal.
Chakravyuh- SP Adil infiltrated a Naxal organisation with the help of his friend Kabir. The plan succeeds, but his friend starts sympathising with the Naxalz.
Gangaajal- An IPS officer inspires and commands a corrupt, ineffective Tezpur police force to combat the dishonest politician.
Pareeksha- A rickshaw driver in Bihar plans to provide quality education to his don by making arrangements for him to study at a private English medium school.
Parinati- The folk tale of Rajasthan deals with the stereotypical thinking of a family living in the village.
Raajneeti- The son of a political family named Samar plans to live with her girlfriend in the US. However, destiny has different plans for him.
The Death Sentence: Mrityu Dand- The movie is based on three women who are sentenced to death in an attempt to break the rule of a male-dominated society.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Doctor-Themed K-Drama Series To Watch