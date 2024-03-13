Pratigya to Satya, Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh's Hit Films
13 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Har Har Gange: The movie is helmed by Chandan Upadhyay and produced by Abhay Singh, A K Pandey, and Y R Verma. The film features Pawan Singh and Smrity Sinha in lead roles.
Mera Bharat Mahaan: After notorious criminals kill Arjun's parents, he is now on a hunt to bring the law-offenders of India to justice.
Sher Singh: The movie is about a man who falls in love with the sister of his bodyguard.
Raja: The movie features Pawan Singh, Priti Biswas, and Chandani Singh and is directed by Sanjay Shrivastava.
Crack Fighter: The movie revolves around a man who visits the city to marry the girl of her dreams, but finds himself in a different trouble.
Satya: The movie is about a young man who works for Tabrez Ansari, a gangster. Later, he falls in love with Sapnam, who turns out to be his weakness in the long run.
Popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday announced that he will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections.
