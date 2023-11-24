Prince Narula Birthday: Top 7 TV Shows Starring The Actor
24 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
MTV Splitsvilla- Youngsters try to find a perfect match for themselves while participating in various challenges.
Bigg Boss- Participants engage in arguments with each other to prove their superiority and gain public support
Nach Baliye- In order to impress the judges and take home the prize, celebrity couples compete against one another in a series of dance-related challenges.
Naagin- Price Narula played the role of a Sapera, a snake-charmer.
Lal Ishq- He played the lead role of Aryan opposite Yuvika Choudhary
Badlo Bahu- The actor portrayed Lakhan” Lucky” Singh Ahlawat.
MTV Roadies- Participants compete against each other in different tasks to win the grand prize
