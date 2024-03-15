Priyanka Chopra is a Rose Burfi in This Stunning Pink Saree - Pics
15 Mar, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Priyanka Chopra looks super hot in this nude pink saree with high-slit that she wore with sexy blouse
For the Bvlgari event in Mumbai, Ambanis invited Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns Desi Girl once again for Holi Bash at Ambani House.
Priyanka Chopra wore Bvlgari diamond necklace worth Rs 8.8 crore
Priyanka Chopra wore a pre-draped saree for the bash and we love it
