Pulkit Samrat Education Qualifications
14 Mar, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Pulkit Samrat will be marrying love of his life Kriti Kharbanda on March 15. Here's a look at his education background.
Pulkit Samrat was born on 29 December 1983 in Delhi and he studied at Manav Sthali School, Rajender Nagar.
Pulkit Samrat's family has a real estate business. After completing class 10, he shifted his school in Delhi's Ashok Vihar.
Pulkit Samrat did his 11th and 12th from Montfort Senior Secondary School, Ashok Vihar.
Pulkit Samrat pursued an advertising course at Apeejay Institute of Design, Delhi after his schooling.
Pulkit Samrat had to quit his education as he got a modelling assignment.
Pulkit Samrat then joined an acting course run by Kishore Namit Kapoor in Mumbai.
In 2006, Pulkit Samrat Samrat made his acting debut in 2006 with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
In 2012, Pulkit Samrat made his film debut with romantic comedy Bitto Boss.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Interesting Films of Aamir Khan According To IMDb