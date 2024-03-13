Pulkit Samrat - Kriti kharbanda's Adorable Photos
13 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
After years of dating, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot.
In several pictures, the duo are seen holding hands. Reports claim that the couple will get married on March 15, 2024.
Kriti and Pulkit first met on sets of Pagalpanti and started to date
The dup set a couple of goals with their amazing chemistry.
The couple look adorable together.
Won't you agree that they are the cutest couple in B-town?!
