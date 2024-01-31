Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Education Qualification
Allu Arjun is all set to make a big bang comeback with Pushpa 2: The Rise.
Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, and we understand why!
Allu Arjun started his schooling at St. Patrick School in Chennai.
Allu Arjun finished his intermediate exams and then went on to pursue a BBA from MSR College in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun developed his interest in acting and dancing during his college.
Allu Arjun recently hit the news AGAIN ever since the Puspa 2 started its production.
After Puspa: The Rise, the actor will return to the big screens on August 15, 2024, with Pushpa: The Rule.
