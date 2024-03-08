Queen to Cocktail, Movies Celebrating Female Friendships
08 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Thelma & Louise: The film is a must-watch classic which is about two women who embark on a self-discovery journey.
The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants: The film revolves around the lives of four best friends.
Aisha: The movie is a modern adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma and features a strong bond between the titular character and her best friend.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: The movie is all about friendship and love. But Naina and Aditi's bond is indescribable.
Cocktail: The movie features a strong between Veronica and Meera.
Queen: The movie is about self-discovery, and during this, Rani forms a strong bond with Vijayalakshmi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Women's Day 2024: 9 Most Powerful Women Characters in Bollywood