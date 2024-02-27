R Madhavan's 5 Movies Playing Villian Character
R Madhavan, who co-stars with Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan, plays the villain with an evil smirk. The spooky thriller is scheduled for release on March 8, 2024.
In a Tamil crime thriller, he played Vikram, a morally ambiguous police officer in pursuit of a brutal mobster.
He plays Anthony, a well-known musician with a dark side and a mystery past who becomes embroiled in terrible acts.
He plays the adversary, Arun Raj, who has special skills that lead to violent clashes with the hero and thrilling scenes throughout the film.
R Madhavan played a goon in Mani Ratnam's Tamil political thriller, in which the lives of the three main characters intersect at one point.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Bollywood Celebs Who Died Battling Cancer