R Madhavan's 5 Movies Playing Villian Character

27 Feb, 2024

Shaitaan

R Madhavan, who co-stars with Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan, plays the villain with an evil smirk. The spooky thriller is scheduled for release on March 8, 2024.

Vikram Vedha

In a Tamil crime thriller, he played Vikram, a morally ambiguous police officer in pursuit of a brutal mobster.

Nishabdham

He plays Anthony, a well-known musician with a dark side and a mystery past who becomes embroiled in terrible acts.

Savyasachi

He plays the adversary, Arun Raj, who has special skills that lead to violent clashes with the hero and thrilling scenes throughout the film.

Ayutha Ezhuthu

R Madhavan played a goon in Mani Ratnam's Tamil political thriller, in which the lives of the three main characters intersect at one point.

