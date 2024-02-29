R Madhavan's 7 Must-Watch Film
Rang De Basanti- The narrative of six young Indians who help an English woman shoot a documentary on their ancestors' freedom fighters, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten freedom drama.
Vikram Vedha- Vikram, a no-nonsense police officer, and his partner, Simon, are on the lookout for Vedha, a smuggler and killer. Vedha attempts to influence Vikram's life, which sparks a confrontation.
Kannathil Muthamittal- A little girl's parents inform her that she is adopted. Determined to discover her biological mother, she requests to be sent to Sri Lanka, where her mother works with a militant gang of activists.
Irudhi Suttru- The story of a former boxer who quits boxing after a falling out with the authorities over the underlying politics, but then coaches a fisherwoman to help him realize his ambition.
Anbe Sivam- Two men, one youthful and arrogant and the other physically but not spiritually scarred by life, are brought together by circumstance and discover that they are in some ways bonded together by fate.
Alaipayuthey- After a tough romance in a class-divided society, the couple discovers that marriage isn't what they expected.
Aayitha Ezhuthux- Three men and their chance encounter on Napier Bridge will impact their lives forever.
