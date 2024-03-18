R Madhavan's Iconic Films To Watch
Alaipayuthey- After a tough romance in a class-divided society, the couple discovers that marriage isn't what they expected.
Tanu Weds Manu- Manu comes to India looking for a bride and falls in love with Tanu at first sight, but the free-spirited Tanu has no intention of marrying him.
Vikram Vedha- Vikram, a no-nonsense police officer, and his partner, Simon, are on the lookout for Vedha, a smuggler and killer. Vedha attempts to influence Vikram's life, which sparks a confrontation.
3 Idiots- Two pals are looking for their long-lost partner. They reminisce about their undergraduate days and remember a friend who pushed them to think differently despite the fact that the rest of the world dubbed them "idiots".
Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein- Rajeev, his love interest Reena, is going to marry, and he strives to court her. However, he is not prepared for the moment when the truth is exposed.
Rang De Basanti- The narrative of six young Indians who help an English woman shoot a documentary on their ancestors' freedom fighters, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten freedom drama.
