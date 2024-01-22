R.R.R To Ram Setu: 10 Movies Inspired From Ramyana
Luv Kush- Exiled by Lord Rama, Devi Sita bears two sons, Lava and Kusa. With the guidance of Sage Valmiki, the boys embark on a mission to preach the Ramayana in Ayodhya, only to discover a startling truth upon their arrival.
Ram Setu- A former atheist archaeologist who has become a believer finds himself in a race against time to provide evidence of the actual existence of the fabled Ram Setu before malevolent forces obliterate this iconic symbol of India's heritage.
RRR- Once upon a time, there were two renowned revolutionaries who embarked on a journey far from their homeland before they began their fight for their country in the 1920s.
Sampoorna Ramayana- This is the tale of Lord Ram's exile years with his wife and brother, and it also recounts the downfall of the demon king Ravan and his kin.
Raavan- The leader of a bandit gang abducts the wife of the police officer who was responsible for the death of his sister, only to later develop romantic feelings for her.
Ram Teri Ganga Maili- To secure a bright future for her son, Ganga embarks on a trip to Kolkata in search of her estranged husband.
Adipurush- A contemporary retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana that traces the quest of the banished prince Raghav as he sets out to save his wife Janaki from the demon king Lankesh.
Bahubali-2- Amarendra Baahubali, who is next in line for the throne of Mahishmati, faces threats to his life and relationships when his adopted brother Bhallaladeva plots to seize the throne.
Hum Saath Saath Hain- Ramkishen and Mamta are parents to three sons named Vivek, Prem, and Vinod, as well as a daughter named Sangeeta. They are part of a joint family that has a strong bond, but it is currently being tested due to a misunderstanding.
Jai Santoshi Maa- Sathyavati, a devoted follower of Santoshi Maa, encounters numerous trials in her life when Narada decides to test her devotion.
