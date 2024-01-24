Raazi To Indian Police Force, Movies and Series to Binge Watch on Republic Day 2024
24 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer is about a RAW agent who enters Pakistan to keep an eye on the country's nuclear weapons development.
Khakee: The series is about an honest police officer who is looking for a merciless criminal in Bihar.
Raazi: The movie features Alia Bhatt as the lead, who portrays the role of Sehmat Khan an undercover RAW agent married into a Pakistani family.
Shershaah: The movie is based on famous captain Vikram Batra, who served the nation during the Kargil War.
Lagaan: If you are a Bollywood lover, then this film has to be on your list, the movie is about a farmer Bhuvan, who courageously accepts the challenge of Captain Andrew Russell to beat his team in a game of cricket.
Indian Police Force: The series is about the police officer Kabir Malik, who embarks on a journey to battle the dangerous terrorist Zarar.
